Students to receive Johnny Ritchey Scholarship at Padres vs. Braves game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 75 years ago, Trailblazer Johnny Ritchey broke the professional baseball color barrier on the west coast, becoming the first Black player in the then-Pacific Coast League.

During the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves game Monday at Petco Park, the Friars will honor Ritchey.

In total, there will be 10 students who will receive the Johnny Ritchey Scholarship before the game.

10News Reporter Marie Coronel met one of those students who says, just like Ritchey, she has learned to face challenges ahead of her head-on.

“My parents made a really big sacrifice. leaving Their comfortable lifestyle in Ethiopia to a foreign nation work with their hands.”

And it’s that sacrifice that has pushed Haset Moloro to strive for excellence.

Ever since she was young, she knew she wanted to repay her parents, by making the most of the opportunities, they worked hard to give her. But, along the way, she’s faced challenges.

“I grew up as an English language learner. So often times I felt like I was growing up in two different worlds. One at home where a different language was spoken but a different language at school where I’m an English learner," said Moloro.

Which is also when she learned how to advocate for herself. By asking questions, and looking for resources that are available. One of those connects with the organization, “Reality Changers,” which helps first-generation students prepare and get into colleges. Through workshops, tutoring, and giving them the tools they need to succeed.

This year for Moloro it also includes being awarded the Johnny Ritchey scholarship. She is one of 10 students chosen to receive $10,000 that will go towards their college education.

Reality Changers CEO Tamara Craver says it was a rigorous application and selection process adds, “So not necessarily looking for a sob story but looking at what happened and how you overcome it.

She says, “ People affectionately call him the Jackie Robinson of the West, we have this historical figures in our backyard.

Just like Ritchey, Moloro says she faces adversity head-on.

She adds, “He faced a lot of discrimination as an African American in the sport of baseball and I see that in my surroundings being the only African American girl in my classes … he was always joyful and never responded with pessimism he triumphed life’s circumstance with joy.”