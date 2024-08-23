Students return to School away from school at Ronald McDonald's House.

At the San Diego Ronald Mcdonald's House, there are amenities that give hospitalized children and their families a home away from home. And inside of that classroom is a school that helps them keep up with their education.

All of the kids in the classroom have different stories. They come from different backgrounds, they’re all different ages, and in different grades.

But they have one thing in common, they’re either dealing with a long-term illness or have a sibling who is.

They’ve moved into the San Diego Ronald McDonald’s House and are enrolled in the “ School Away from School” program. It brings in two teachers from the San Diego Unified School District on campus.

Leon Dunas has been a student there for almost two years.

Leon says, “Last year I did Math and Reading and now I’m doing all four subjects including chemistry and history now.”

Leon is being treated at Rady Children’s Hospital for blood cancer. He was diagnosed while living in his home in Taipei.

He’s been there for almost two years and right next to him the entire time is his Dad Leo, who says having a school at the Ronald McDonald’s House has helped Leon keep up with his education while he’s receiving his treatments.

Leo says, “ Back home they tried to give him online classes. But throughout the treatment it’s going to be hard during the first cycle it was really tough.”

Oscar Gomez, the Chief Operations Officer for the Ronald McDonald’s House says this program also helps parents trying to make it through often difficult moments.

Gomez says, “They can feel secure they’re able to provide wonderful care to their child across the street while their other child is getting care at the Ronald Mcdonald’s house."

And until they can finally head back home to Taipei, Leo says he’s grateful to have this type of support.

Adding, “Hopefully by May we’ll be going home.”

