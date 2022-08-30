Students optimistic about the school year ahead

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Parents were saved by the bell before 8:30 this morning when thousands of students made their way back to school.

“It felt very exciting but also nerve-wracking, in a weird way,“ said

Aleric and Amelia both attend Garfield Elementary and wrapped up their first day looking forward to the year ahead.

It was a bittersweet moment for their mom Gisela Lara.

"We get used to having them full time in the summer, so now that they’re back to school. It's like, ‘Aw, my babies, they have to go back to school.’ but it's a good thing," said Lara.

Superintendent Lamont Jackson said this school year, equity is a priority.

"It will be about making sure that we see and hear each and every child. That they have a sense of belonging in our community and our schools; that 'hey have a voice and are listened to,'" said Jackson.

Jackson adds safety and physical, mental, and social wellness are also top of mind.

This is the first school year since 2020 that students will be able to leave the mask at home if they choose— something Lara said is a sign things are getting back to normal.

"I know we still have to be very cautious— still wash our hands all the time, use sanitizer, but it feels semi-back to normal —it’s freeing," said Lara.

Lara’s students say they are excited to learn this year.

"I'm looking forward to making new friends," said Aleric.