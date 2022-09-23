Students across San Diego march for Global Day of Climate Action

"Us all coming together like we have been saying sends a message."

Friday is Global Day of Climate Action. Across San Diego students are pleading for change.

These students say they are out with their signs today to prove others wrong. They say that they can make a difference and that having their voices be heard is the first step.

Through the chants and marching at Friendship Park, students from across Chula Vista hope that their group march can be a drop in a much larger bucket to fight climate change.

"We are the future and our climate is currently at such a big crisis," shares Maya Loughne.

The President of Bonita Vista High School's Green Club, says what she wants most is to end oil fracking across California and the country.

Chula Vista residents like Maryann Halse says she just wants cleaner earth for her son.

"We want a green planet for our future and it's important that policy changes and we need it now," she explains. "And we see the younger generations are out here because they know it's important that things change."

It's students across San Diego who are standing in solidarity on Friday.

At Waterfront Park, hundreds of students asked President Biden to declare a National Climate Emergency.

And at Patrick Henry High School, they want the same.

"I'm tired of waiting," shares student Anna Brew.

Students like Rosa Brooks-Kanper are also pleading for an immediate transition to renewable energy.

"I think it's really easy to see the headlines and be really anxious of what the future is," she says. "But when we come together to bring a whole student body together to protest and speak up about something it's really great to see it, and honestly relieves the anxiety in a way."

The students hope their unified voices can spark the change that's needed for the future they want to see.

This week Governor Newsom has been at Climate Week in New York City. He sat down with world leaders to discuss preventing wildfires, what California is doing to prevent climate change and the state's most recent announcement of $54 billion towards climate action.