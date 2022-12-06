Student suspected of making threat against West Hills High School in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – A threatening statement allegedly made by a student against West Hills High School in Santee prompted an increase in security at the campus on Tuesday.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said deputies at the Santee station were informed around 10 p.m. Monday of a social media posting in which a student allegedly threatened to hurt students and school staff.

According to sheriff’s officials, the post “mentions bringing his grandparents' guns to school because of his failing grades.”

Deputies were able to identify the student suspected of creating the post and “contacted him and his parents in the City of San Diego.” The 14-year-old boy was taken to a hospital to be evaluated “as a safety precaution,” officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said the campus and surrounding area were deemed safe on Tuesday morning, but extra patrols were initiated as a precaution.

In a statement, the Grossmont Union High School District said of the incident:

“This morning we were made aware of statements made by a student making threats to the West Hills High School campus. We take all threats very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We are grateful for the immediate response of our law enforcement partners, and we remain in close communication with them. Out of an abundance of caution, additional Sheriff’s Deputies will be on campus today. Our students are safe, and our school day will continue as scheduled.”