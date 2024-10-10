Student arrested in stabbing of classmate at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office received a call Wednesday from a person who claimed to have been stabbed at the school, located at 1 Mission Hills Court. When deputies arrived on campus, a school resource deputy found the victim on school grounds, the sheriff's department said.

The victim was taken to the nurse's office for treatment before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies were given information at the school about a possible suspect in the stabbing, and that person was arrested at his home a short time later, according to officials.

The high school was placed on lockdown just before 3:40 p.m., and authorities lifted the order after the suspect was arrested.

Both the victim and the suspect are students at the school, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.