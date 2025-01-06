Strong winds expected in San Diego County mid-week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A cooling trend is expected throughout San Diego starting Monday, with moderate to strong winds likely to pick up by mid-week followed by gradual warming into the end of the week, forecasters said.

A high wind watch will be in effect from Tuesday evening to late Wednesday for county mountains and valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal San Diego will see mostly sunny and clear days through the week, with highs in the mid-60s.

Inland valleys should expect a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions through the week and highs in the low to mid-70s.

Mountain areas are expected to see sunny and windy conditions and highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

"There is a 60% chance of wind gusts 50 mph or greater below the passes and canyons and adjacent foothills on Tuesday, increasing to 70% on Wednesday," the NWS said.

Critical fire weather conditions are possible Thursday for the mountains, foothills and portions of the valleys if winds remain elevated with the dry air in place, the NWS said.

On Sunday, downtown San Diego was mostly sunny, with a high near 69 and light wind. The overnight low was expected to be around 49.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with surf from 2 to 4 feet and west swell from 280 degrees.

Forecasters said offshore winds could strengthen late Tuesday through Wednesday and lead to choppy and hazardous conditions. No hazardous marine conditions are expected through at least early Tuesday.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.