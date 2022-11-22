Watch Now
Strong earthquake reported off coast of Baja California

Posted at 9:10 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 12:13:37-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, Tuesday morning, with some in south San Diego reporting they felt some shaking.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a preliminary 6.2-magnitude quake was reported at least 60 miles off the coast of Baja California at around 8:40 a.m. Pacific time.

USGS information shows several people reported feeling the quake in south San Diego.

The National Weather Service said the quake did not trigger a tsunami alert for the San Diego area.

