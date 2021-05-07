Stretch of SR-94, from I-805 to downtown San Diego, to be closed for hours Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of state Route 94 near downtown San Diego this Saturday.

On Saturday, May 8, between 5 a.m.-4 p.m. all westbound SR-94 lanes will be shut down from Interstate 805 into downtown due to Caltrans maintenance projects. All connector ramps and on-ramps within the work zone will be also be closed.

Motorists, especially those heading to San Diego International Airport or downtown, are urged to allow for extra travel time.

Caltrans recommended these detours during the maintenance project:

Westbound SR-94 Full Freeway Closure from I-805 to I-5: From westbound SR-94, take the southbound I-805 connector ramp, to westbound State Route 54 (SR-54), to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.

From westbound SR-94, take the southbound I-805 connector ramp, to westbound State Route 54 (SR-54), to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego. Northbound State Route 15 (SR-15) connector to westbound SR-94: Continue northbound on SR-15 to the University Avenue off-ramp, turn left to the southbound SR-15 University Avenue, continue on southbound SR-15 to the northbound I-5 connector ramp to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.

Continue northbound on SR-15 to the University Avenue off-ramp, turn left to the southbound SR-15 University Avenue, continue on southbound SR-15 to the northbound I-5 connector ramp to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego. Southbound SR-15 connector to westbound SR-94: Continue on southbound SR-15 to the northbound I-5 connector ramp to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego.

Continue on southbound SR-15 to the northbound I-5 connector ramp to northbound I-5 to downtown San Diego. Northbound I-805 connector to westbound SR-94: Continue on northbound I-805 to the westbound I-8 connector ramp, continue on westbound I-8 to the southbound I-5 connector ramp to downtown San Diego.

HEADS UP: 94 W from 805 to 5 will be CLOSED Saturday from 5A - 4P for road work. Alternate routes include the 8 and 54 W. Detours will be given for onramps from surface streets. @10News #10newstraffic #sdtraffic pic.twitter.com/uMAeiTpN21 — Vanessa Paz (@10NewsPaz) May 7, 2021

Caltrans said crews will be performing these maintenance efforts on the affected stretch of highway: