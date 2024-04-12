Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stretch of southbound SR-125 in Lemon Grove area to close this weekend for Caltans repair project

sr_125_lemon_grove_jamacha_closed_041224.jpg
Caltrans District 11
Map of SR-125 closure for April 12-15 in Lemon Grove area.
sr_125_lemon_grove_jamacha_closed_041224.jpg
Posted at 9:26 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 12:26:41-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A stretch of state Route 125 in the Lemon Grove area will be closed through the weekend due to repairs.

Caltrans officials stated all southbound SR-125 lanes are closing starting 9 p.m. Friday (April 12) through 4 a.m. on Monday (April 15).

The lane closures are in effect for a Caltrans concrete slab replacement project, with the designated work area on SR-125 near Jamacha Road in Spring Valley.

Per Caltrans officials:

  • Southbound SR-125 motorists south of State Route 94 (SR-94) will exit using the Jamacha Road offramp and reenter the freeway using the onramp.
  • Motorists traveling southbound on SR-125 before SR-94 will be detoured to westbound SR-94 to avoid the closure.
  • Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via Interstate 805 south to State Route 54 east to SR-125 north.
sr_125_lemon_grove_jamacha_closed_041224.jpg
Map of SR-125 closure for April 12-15 in Lemon Grove area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids

Free Books for Kids!