Stretch of southbound SR-125 in Lemon Grove area to close this weekend for Caltans repair project

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A stretch of state Route 125 in the Lemon Grove area will be closed through the weekend due to repairs.

Caltrans officials stated all southbound SR-125 lanes are closing starting 9 p.m. Friday (April 12) through 4 a.m. on Monday (April 15).

The lane closures are in effect for a Caltrans concrete slab replacement project, with the designated work area on SR-125 near Jamacha Road in Spring Valley.

Per Caltrans officials:



Southbound SR-125 motorists south of State Route 94 (SR-94) will exit using the Jamacha Road offramp and reenter the freeway using the onramp.



Motorists traveling southbound on SR-125 before SR-94 will be detoured to westbound SR-94 to avoid the closure.



Westbound SR-94 traffic can connect to SR-125 via Interstate 805 south to State Route 54 east to SR-125 north.