Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Stretch of Olympic Parkway in Chula Vista closed due to damage from water leak

chula_vista_olympic_pkwy_repair.png
Chula Vista Police Department
chula_vista_olympic_pkwy_repair.png
Posted
and last updated

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A stretch of a typically busy Chula Vista road was shut down Monday due to damage caused by a water leak.

According to Chula Vista Police, officers were called to Olympic Parkway at Brandywine Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a reported water leak.

Upon inspection, it was determined the leak caused “major road damage,” police said.

Due to the damage and repair efforts, westbound Olympic Parkway at Heritage Road was closed and is expected to remain shut down through the rest of Monday “and likely longer,” according to police.

The cause of the water leak was unknown.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!