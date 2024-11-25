Stretch of Olympic Parkway in Chula Vista closed due to damage from water leak

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A stretch of a typically busy Chula Vista road was shut down Monday due to damage caused by a water leak.

According to Chula Vista Police, officers were called to Olympic Parkway at Brandywine Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a reported water leak.

Upon inspection, it was determined the leak caused “major road damage,” police said.

Due to the damage and repair efforts, westbound Olympic Parkway at Heritage Road was closed and is expected to remain shut down through the rest of Monday “and likely longer,” according to police.

The cause of the water leak was unknown.