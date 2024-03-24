Watch Now
Street vendor family sees fewer customers on rainy weekend

The Alvarado family strives to maintain their street vending business despite the challenges of wet weather this weekend.
Posted at 10:57 PM, Mar 23, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This tent, filled with sweatshirts and T-shirts, represents a livelihood for the Alvarado family. Fourteen-year-old Kevin Alvarado and his two younger brothers often work alongside their parents.

“Usually on Saturdays, there are a lot of people, but today it was raining so there weren’t too many,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said when it rains, the work is twice as hard and half as profitable. Saturday’s sporadic showers meant the family had to repeatedly put up tarps and move all the clothing into boxes.

“My dad wants all the material to be perfect, but with the rain, everything gets wet,” he said.

Their usually prime location on the Embarcadero was doused in water. So much so that almost no other vendors showed up.

"I get angry because I can’t sell anything," he said. "I sold a little bit today.”

Rain or shine, Alvarado said his family will keep coming back to this spot to welcome any customers braving the weather."

