Street repair projects launched in several San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Streets in various City of San Diego neighborhoods will be getting the repairs they need over the next few weeks.

The efforts to fix specific roadways are part of the city’s “Slurry Seal Project S2221,” and the streets set to be resurfaced are in and around the following neighborhoods:

Linda Vista

Mira Mesa

Sabre Springs

Serra Mesa

Rancho Bernardo

Rancho Peñasquitos

Pacific Highlands Ranch

In all, 32 miles of roads are expected to be repaired over the course of multiple weeks, city officials said.

The streets that will be resurfaced, according to the city:

Libertad Drive from Calenda Road to Poblano Road

Libertad Drive from Florindo Road to Calenda Road

Matinal Road from Matinal Circle to Cabela Drive

Matinal Road from Cabela Drive to Matinal Drive

Matinal Road from Matinal Drive to Hada Drive

Hillero Court

Greens East Road from Bernardo Oaks Drive to Hillero Court

Greens East Road from Hillero Court to Campillo Drive

Greens East Road from Frondoso Drive to Paseo Del Verano

Greens East Road from Campillo Drive to Frondoso Drive

Tablero Court

Tablero Place

Calenda Road from Libertad Drive to Poblano Road

Florindo Road from Matinal Road and Libertad Road

Florindo Road from Libertad Drive and Poblano Road

Matinal Road from Hada Drive to Caminito Siega

Guppy Court

Crisscross Lane from Guppy Court to Cichlid Way

Crisscross Lane from Borzoi Way to Guppy Court

Crisscross Lane from beginning to Borzoi Way

Borzoi Way from Darkwood Road to Crisscross Lane

Borzoi Way from Crisscross Lane to the end of the street

Brassica Street from Ragweed Street to Hopseed Lane

Creekbridge Place from Sabre Springs Parkway to the end of the street

Heatherton Court from Sabre Springs Parkway to the end of the street

Springwater Place from Sabre Springs Parkway to the end of the street

Sabre Springs Parkway from Springwater Point to Creekbridge Place

Sabre Springs Parkway from Creekview Drive to Springwater Point

Sabre Springs Parkway from Heatherton Court to Creekview Drive

Sabre Springs Parkway from Springbrook Drive to Heatherton Court

Cichlid Way from Darkwood Road to Crisscross Lane

Cichlid Way from Crisscross Lane to the end of the street

Thimble Court from Darkwood Road to the end of the street

Lino Court from Darkwood Road to the end of the street

Darkwood Road from Lino Court to Yolo Court

Darkwood Road from Thimble Court to Lino Court

Darkwood Road from Cichlid Way to Thimble Court

Daucus Court

Pathos Lane from Daucus Court to Burr Lane

Pathos Lane from Foucaud Way to Daucus Court

Pathos Lane from Ragweed Street to Foucaud Way

Yolo Court

Rice Court

Darkwood Road from Rice Court to Rumex Lane

Darkwood Road from Yolo Court to Rice Court

Rumex Lane from beginning to Darkwood Road

Rumex Lane from Darkwood Road to Park Village Road

Nonie Terrace from Junco Place to the end of the street

Nonie Terrace from beginning to Junco Place

Junco Place from Brickellia Street to Nonie Terrace

Edulis Court from Brickellia Street to the end of the street

Stipa Court from Brickellia Street to the end of the street

Brickellia Street from Rumex Lane to Park Village Road

Brickellia Street from Junco Place to Rumex Lane

Brickellia Street from Edulis Court to Junco Place

Brickellia Street from Stipa Court to Edulis Court

Picrus Street from Burr Lane to Rumex Lane

Picrus Street from Hopseed Lane to Burr Lane

Pathos Court from beginning to Pathos Lane

Pathos Lane from Pathos Court to the end of the street

Pathos Lane from Burr Lane to Pathos Court

Addax Court from Burr Lane to the end of the street

Burr Court from Burr Lane to the end of the street

Burr Lane from Picrus Street to Pathos Lane

Burr Lane from Pathos Lane to Addax Court

Burr Lane from Addax Court to Burr Court

Burr Lane from Burr Court to the end of the street

Sora Way from Rumex Lane to the end of the street

Sora Way from beginning to Rumex Lane

Picrus Street from Rumex Lane to the end of the street

Rumex Lane from Sora Way to Brickellia Street

Rumex Lane from Park Village Road to Picrus Street

Rumex Lane from Picrus Street to Sora Way

Brickellia Street from Foucaud Way to Stipa Court

Brickellia Street from Ragweed Street to Foucaud Way

Foucaud Way from Pathos Lane to Brickellia Street

Park Village Road from Brickellia Street to Spindletop Road

Park Village Road from Rumex Lane to Brickellia Street

Park Village Road from Spindletop Road to Ragweed Street

Park Village Road from Ragweed Street to Adolphia Street

Park Village Road from Darkwood Road to Rumex Lane



Additionally, new bike lanes will be added to some of the streets after they are resurfaced.

