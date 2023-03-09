Street repair projects launched in several San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Streets in various City of San Diego neighborhoods will be getting the repairs they need over the next few weeks.
The efforts to fix specific roadways are part of the city’s “Slurry Seal Project S2221,” and the streets set to be resurfaced are in and around the following neighborhoods:
- Linda Vista
- Mira Mesa
- Sabre Springs
- Serra Mesa
- Rancho Bernardo
- Rancho Peñasquitos
- Pacific Highlands Ranch
In all, 32 miles of roads are expected to be repaired over the course of multiple weeks, city officials said.
The streets that will be resurfaced, according to the city:
- Libertad Drive from Calenda Road to Poblano Road
- Libertad Drive from Florindo Road to Calenda Road
- Matinal Road from Matinal Circle to Cabela Drive
- Matinal Road from Cabela Drive to Matinal Drive
- Matinal Road from Matinal Drive to Hada Drive
- Hillero Court
- Greens East Road from Bernardo Oaks Drive to Hillero Court
- Greens East Road from Hillero Court to Campillo Drive
- Greens East Road from Frondoso Drive to Paseo Del Verano
- Greens East Road from Campillo Drive to Frondoso Drive
- Tablero Court
- Tablero Place
- Calenda Road from Libertad Drive to Poblano Road
- Florindo Road from Matinal Road and Libertad Road
- Florindo Road from Libertad Drive and Poblano Road
- Matinal Road from Hada Drive to Caminito Siega
- Guppy Court
- Crisscross Lane from Guppy Court to Cichlid Way
- Crisscross Lane from Borzoi Way to Guppy Court
- Crisscross Lane from beginning to Borzoi Way
- Borzoi Way from Darkwood Road to Crisscross Lane
- Borzoi Way from Crisscross Lane to the end of the street
- Brassica Street from Ragweed Street to Hopseed Lane
- Creekbridge Place from Sabre Springs Parkway to the end of the street
- Heatherton Court from Sabre Springs Parkway to the end of the street
- Springwater Place from Sabre Springs Parkway to the end of the street
- Sabre Springs Parkway from Springwater Point to Creekbridge Place
- Sabre Springs Parkway from Creekview Drive to Springwater Point
- Sabre Springs Parkway from Heatherton Court to Creekview Drive
- Sabre Springs Parkway from Springbrook Drive to Heatherton Court
- Cichlid Way from Darkwood Road to Crisscross Lane
- Cichlid Way from Crisscross Lane to the end of the street
- Thimble Court from Darkwood Road to the end of the street
- Lino Court from Darkwood Road to the end of the street
- Darkwood Road from Lino Court to Yolo Court
- Darkwood Road from Thimble Court to Lino Court
- Darkwood Road from Cichlid Way to Thimble Court
- Daucus Court
- Pathos Lane from Daucus Court to Burr Lane
- Pathos Lane from Foucaud Way to Daucus Court
- Pathos Lane from Ragweed Street to Foucaud Way
- Yolo Court
- Rice Court
- Darkwood Road from Rice Court to Rumex Lane
- Darkwood Road from Yolo Court to Rice Court
- Rumex Lane from beginning to Darkwood Road
- Rumex Lane from Darkwood Road to Park Village Road
- Nonie Terrace from Junco Place to the end of the street
- Nonie Terrace from beginning to Junco Place
- Junco Place from Brickellia Street to Nonie Terrace
- Edulis Court from Brickellia Street to the end of the street
- Stipa Court from Brickellia Street to the end of the street
- Brickellia Street from Rumex Lane to Park Village Road
- Brickellia Street from Junco Place to Rumex Lane
- Brickellia Street from Edulis Court to Junco Place
- Brickellia Street from Stipa Court to Edulis Court
- Picrus Street from Burr Lane to Rumex Lane
- Picrus Street from Hopseed Lane to Burr Lane
- Pathos Court from beginning to Pathos Lane
- Pathos Lane from Pathos Court to the end of the street
- Pathos Lane from Burr Lane to Pathos Court
- Addax Court from Burr Lane to the end of the street
- Burr Court from Burr Lane to the end of the street
- Burr Lane from Picrus Street to Pathos Lane
- Burr Lane from Pathos Lane to Addax Court
- Burr Lane from Addax Court to Burr Court
- Burr Lane from Burr Court to the end of the street
- Sora Way from Rumex Lane to the end of the street
- Sora Way from beginning to Rumex Lane
- Picrus Street from Rumex Lane to the end of the street
- Rumex Lane from Sora Way to Brickellia Street
- Rumex Lane from Park Village Road to Picrus Street
- Rumex Lane from Picrus Street to Sora Way
- Brickellia Street from Foucaud Way to Stipa Court
- Brickellia Street from Ragweed Street to Foucaud Way
- Foucaud Way from Pathos Lane to Brickellia Street
- Park Village Road from Brickellia Street to Spindletop Road
- Park Village Road from Rumex Lane to Brickellia Street
- Park Village Road from Spindletop Road to Ragweed Street
- Park Village Road from Ragweed Street to Adolphia Street
- Park Village Road from Darkwood Road to Rumex Lane
Additionally, new bike lanes will be added to some of the streets after they are resurfaced.
Click here to learn more about the project, including the city’s slurry seal method for this initiative.