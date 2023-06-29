Stone Brewing prepares to release locally-brewed Sapporo beer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Stone Brewing Company in Escondido is set to release the first batch of locally-brewed Sapporo beer, according to ABC 10News’ media partner KPBS.

The Japanese beer giant bought Stone Brewing in summer 2022, with the idea of having its beer produced at Stone’s breweries in the U.S.

After several months of testing and refining, Stone Brewing said they got the recipe just right.

Beer enthusiasts can now find locally-brewed Sapporo at any of Stone’s Bistro locations under the “experimental lager labels.”

The beer won’t be on store shelves for a few more months, and since Stone is brewing both Sapporo and its own line of beers, the company is working to upgrade its facilities.

Sean Monahan, the chief operating officer for Stone and Sapporo Brewing, told KPBS, “We're investing about $20 million in capital to expand the Escondido brewery. So, while, yes, some of the equipment may be coming from overseas, but a lot of the construction and the labor is going to be right here in the San Diego market.

With the expansion plans, Stone Brewing is looking to hire more than 100 people in the next six months, KPBS reported.