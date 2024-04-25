Stolen car pursued by deputies crashes in Spring Valley; 1 person arrested

SPRING VALLEY, Calif (KGTV) – A car reported stolen led deputies on a chase in Spring Valley that ended in a crash and a man’s arrest early Thursday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies in Spring Valley spotted a car that was reported stolen and tried to pull the vehicle over.

The driver sped off, but after a brief pursuit, the car crashed into a support pillar at an apartment complex in the 9800 block of Dale Avenue.

A man and woman got out of the wrecked vehicle and ran away, but deputies apprehended the man after he was struck by a less-lethal beanbag round. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

It was unclear if deputies caught up to the fleeing woman.