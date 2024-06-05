Steele Canyon High special education aide arrested for intoxication, giving students alcohol

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A Special Education Aide at Steele Canyon High School was placed on leave and arrested by the San Diego Sheriff's Department, according to Grossmont Union High School District.

Deputies learned that an intoxicated 23-year-old Zechariah Oakley, gave alcohol to students in the classroom on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Department.

On Tuesday evening, the school's principal emailed all Steele Canyon families stating that a Special Education staff member had told the school's administration team of Oakley's "suspicious behavior," and the administration immediately notified law enforcement.

The email said the parents of the students involved in the incident were notified, and the students were released to their families in the afternoon.

"Special Education staff at Steele Canyon High School are employees of the Grossmont Union High School District, and we are both taking this matter very seriously," the email said.

It also said Oakley was placed under leave pending the completion of the investigation, and the district will "take swift and appropriate disciplinary action based on the outcome of that investigation."

The San Diego Sheriff's Department said Oakley was arrested for 272(A)(1) - PC – contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 647(f) PC- disorderly conduct: intoxicated drug/alcohol, and booked into San Diego Central Jail.

