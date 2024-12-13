State Transportation Commission commits millions of dollars to San Diego County projects

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Millions of dollars in state funding are headed to San Diego County Friday for transportation projects throughout the region, following allocation by the California Transportation Commission.

Among the biggest-ticket items is more than $8 million to San Diego Metropolitan Transit System and the San Diego Association of Governments to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

"These investments will help provide the next generation of transportation projects in California, strengthening efforts for bridge maintenance and renovation, increasing safety for people who walk and bike, expanding equitable access and continuing support for the movement of goods and services that fuel the state's economic engine," Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said Thursday.

Of the $830 million the CTC allocated at its December meeting, $249 million came from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and another $306 million via Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Other local projects include:

-- $4.3 million to SANDAG for 2.1-miles of buffered bike lanes and traffic calming and pedestrian access features along Orange Avenue between 32nd Street and Estrella Avenue, in the City Heights neighborhood

-- $3 million for pavement repair on Interstate 5 and state Routes 56, 78 and 905 to fix damage caused by January's storms

-- $2.4 million for pump repair at the I-5/SR-75 junction damaged by an August 2023 storm

-- $375,000 for I-5 in Oceanside to remove debris and fix damages caused by that same January 2024 storm

