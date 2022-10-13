State sends $300 million to help begin the planning process to move train tracks off Del Mar Bluffs

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Monday, local and state officials announced that California will kick in $300 million toward the project to move the train tracks off the bluffs in Del Mar. The money will be used to begin the planning process and come up with a specific proposal for how and where to move the tracks.

The current idea is for the train to run deep under Del Mar. “It’s a tunnel, basically, for two miles. And it will go far to the east of here. Still to the west of I-5, but not on the bluffs," said Encinitas mayor Catherine Blakespear, who is currently the SANDAG chairperson.

Del Mar residents have raised concerns about the tunnel idea. “Question number one: 'is it going to go under my house' is what each resident is saying," said Del Mar City Councilmember Terry Gaasterland. She says the engineers will attempt to work out a route that takes the tunnel under as few homes as possible. However, she also says technology used in the project should also help mitigate concerns. “The tunnel itself is so deep down that just like the Disney concert hall in Los Angeles, no one even knows it’s there," Gaasterland said.

Local leaders have long said moving the tracks is inevitable, due to climate change-fueled sea level rise and the erosion of the bluffs. “It’s critical infrastructure for the second-busiest rail line in the country. I think the case speaks for itself," said State Senator Toni Atkins, who helped secure the money for the project.

The planning process is likely to take at least two years. Once the plan is set, additional funding will be needed for the actual construction. Congressmember Mike Levin (D), says he is working to generate federal money and has even appealed to President Joe Biden, who famously commuted from Delaware to Washington D.C. as a senator. “I’ve made that case, 'Mr. President please, to the extent that you can be mindful of the concerns of this community, we need that federal partnership.' I’ve said the same with Secretary (Pete) Buttigieg.”