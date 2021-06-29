State lawmakers push for more California students at UC schools

San Diego (KGTV)- More local college applicants may soon be admitted to the top University of California schools. A push from state lawmakers will make room for California students instead of those coming in from out of state.

"I have parents wondering if their children are going to get a coveted position at the UC schools."

Gina Gerrato- Greenhaus is an independent college consultant who works with at least 50 students around San Diego County. She says it's been tough for many local students to get into UC schools.

"Typically, you need to be in the top nine percent of your high school," says Gerrato- Greenhaus. "If your high school is highly ranked in California, specifically San Diego, that may mean maintaining a grade point average above 4.0 and having multiple AP classes."

Under the proposed state budget, if passed, top UC campuses, including UC San Diego, will have to make way for more California students. This will mean reducing the number of spots for out-of-state applicants.

According to the LA Times, over five years, starting in 2022, the number of non-resident students will be reduced at the University of California's most sought-after campuses: UCLA, UC Berkley, and UC San Diego. Lowering the number of out-of-state undergraduates from 22 to 18 percent will make room for 4,500 students over that time.

"Honestly, it doesn't sound like a whole lot of spots," says Gerrato- Greenhaus. "I think this could be a step in the right direction, but if we really want to make an impact for these kids, it would certainly have to take less than 10 percent."

The state would reimburse UC nearly $30,000 per student and $1.3 billion each year.