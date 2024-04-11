State Farm not renewing nearly 2,300 home policies in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 2000 policyholders in San Diego County will be losing their State Farm homeowners insurance, impacting some of San Diego's most wildfire-prone areas.

The company released a list of the number of non-renewals by zip code.

It included 51 zip codes across San Diego County where State Farm won't be renewing policies, including Rancho Santa Fe, Jamul, and Lakeside.

"If your insurance company is still insuring you in California, kiss the ground you are standing on because you're lucky," said Lenore Wilkas.

Wilkas is the President-Elect of the North San Diego County Association of Realtors.

State Farm cited inflation, the increasing risk of catastrophes like wildfires, and outdated regulations as reasons for not renewing policies.

"The insurance commission downgraded State Farm from an A rating to a B rating, meaning they do not likely have funds to cover a massive disaster," Wilkas added.

In one Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood, more than half of the policyholders will lose their insurance.

In 2007, the Witch Creek wildfire destroyed dozens of homes.

"It's an area with very large homes, very large lots with lots of trees," Wilkas said. "Not getting fire insurance renewed becomes a real fear factor for people."

Wilkas suggests people call their insurance agent immediately if they receive a letter to look into other options.

"They may be able to help you with the Cover California policy, or they may be able to find another policy. There are still insurers writing in California," Wilkas said.

Click here for more tips on homeowners insurance.