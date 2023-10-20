State Department advises Americans 'to exercise increased caution' globally

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — In light of global tensions spurred by the Israel-Hamas war, the U.S. State Departmentissued a worldwide advisory on Thursday for all U.S. citizens.

“Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution. U.S. citizens should:



Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program ( STEP ) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

Smart Traveler Enrollment Program STEP Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.”

“It’s not surprising the State Department did something like this, given what’s going on,” said Andrew Blum, the Executive Director for USD’s Kroc Institute for Peace & Justice.

“I think these kind of ‘global’ warnings aren’t that helpful at the end of the day, because there’s no discussion of a specific threat,” he said.

Blum does, however, advocate for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). As someone who has spent time working in conflict zones overseas, he recommends the STEP program because it provides country-specific warnings.

“So if I’m traveling to Egypt, the embassy in Egypt is going to be able to reach me with specific information about something that may be going on in Egypt,” he explained.

He says the STEP program also informs the State Department that you are traveling and where.

“So if something more serious happens, they know that you’re there, you may need help and it’s much more likely they’ll be able to help you.”

Blum also recommends checking in directly with people who live and work in your destination city to learn more about local security.

