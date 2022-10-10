Standoff at San Ysidro home leads to nearby school lockdown

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) – La Mirada Elementary School in San Ysidro was locked down Monday morning as law enforcement responded to an incident at a nearby home.

San Diego Police said a SWAT unit and negotiators were called to the 200 block of Avenida De La Madrid “due to an armed & barricaded suspect inside a home.”

Police told ABC 10News the incident began at around 6:30 a.m. after a family called police regarding a family member behaving aggressively.

La Mirada Elementary, located several yards away on 222 Avenida De La Madrid, was placed on a “secured lockdown” due to the police response.

Classes at the school were ongoing, but no one is allowed to enter or exit the school grounds while the lockdown was in place.

Police tweeted: “When students are released, parents can meet their children at 179 Diza Street at the Colonel Salomon Community Activity Center.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.