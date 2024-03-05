Standoff at Chula Vista liquor store leaves several people trapped inside

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A standoff at a Chula Vista liquor store, during which a worker and some customers were trapped inside the business, ended in the arrest of a knife-wielding man.

At around 12 a.m. Tuesday, Chula Vista Police were called to a liquor store at 1447 3rd Avenue due to an individual holding a knife outside of the store.

As the man sat outside of the store and with officers at the scene, an employee and four customers were unable to leave.

After at least an hour of negotiations, CVPD officers were able to shoot the knife out of the man’s hand with bean bags and then took him down to place him in handcuffs.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, ABC 10News learned.

After police detained the man, the trapped worker and customers were able to leave unharmed.