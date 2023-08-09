Standoff at Chula Vista home ends in man's arrest

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A six-hour standoff at a Chula Vista home ended when police used pepper balls and tear gas to enter the house and took a man who barricaded himself inside into custody.

At around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police went to a home on Rancho Drive to serve an arrest warrant for gun and drug charges, but the subject refused to come out of the house.

The ordeal lasted until just before 11:30 p.m., when SWAT officers used non-lethal methods to force their way into the home and detain the man.

ABC 10News learned the man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

After being medically cleared, he was booked into San Diego County Jail on unspecified charges.