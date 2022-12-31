Watch Now
Staff at Novo Brazil brewery mourns death of national hero, Pelé

The world is mourning the death of the man who helped popularize the sport, Pelé. That's especially true at Novo Brazil, a brewery in Chula Vista.
Pelé mural at Novo Brazil
Posted at 6:16 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 21:17:02-05

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The world is mourning the death of the man who helped popularize Soccer: Pelé. That's especially true at Novo Brazil, a brewery in Chula Vista.

“For us, it’s inspirational always. He brought so many happy feelings to the nation," said brewmaster Guilherme Martins Hoffman.

Originally founded in Brazil, where Pelé is a national hero, the staff at Novo Brazil's offices and brewery are taking Pelé's death hard. Martins Hoffman says it is difficult to explain what Pelé meant to the Brazilian people.

“He brought Brazil to the world. He brought the art, the soccer he played, that made Brazil a big thing,” Hoffman says.

A large mural of Pelé overlooks the Novo Brazil team as they brew each batch. There is also a Pelé mural at the brewery's Otay Ranch location.

