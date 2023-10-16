Watch Now
Stabbing in Spring Valley leads to standoff with sheriff's deputies

Posted at 1:32 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 16:32:22-04

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man suspected in a stabbing in Spring Valley Monday morning barricaded himself inside a business, prompting law enforcement to surround the area.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to the 9600 block of Campo Road just after 11 a.m. in response to a reported stabbing in which a male victim was injured.

According to sheriff’s officials, the suspected attacker fled the scene and was holed up in a nearby business as of 1:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

