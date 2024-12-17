Spring Valley man faces federal charges over El Cajon bank robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Spring Valley man accused of robbing an El Cajon bank at gunpoint last week is facing federal charges.

Maurice Carter is accused of entering the Wells Fargo branch on Fletcher Parkway on Dec. 10, brandishing a handgun, and fleeing with just over $9,000 in cash.

According to a complaint filed in San Diego federal court, the robber entered the bank at around 10 a.m., pulled out a handgun, and told a teller, "You know what to do."

Carter was given $9,081 and left the scene in a black Cadillac parked outside a nearby gym, according to a probable cause statement attached to the complaint. Surveillance footage from one of the surrounding businesses captured the Cadillac's license plate number and the car was found to be registered to a person living at the same Spring Valley address where Carter lived, the statement read.

Carter was arrested at his home later that day after arriving in the black Cadillac. During a search of the home, investigators allegedly found torn jeans matching those the robber was seen wearing in bank surveillance footage, and Carter was wearing shoes that matched those worn by the robber. Eyeglasses matching the robber's were also found in another vehicle parked at the residence.

Carter is due in federal court on Tuesday for a hearing regarding his detention status.

