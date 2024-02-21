Sports therapy clinic impacted every time it rains, hoping for city a grant

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- — Whenever it rains or even if there is a chance of rain, the city puts up no parking signs. It's happening on Pacific Highway near a stretch of businesses.

"Our clients see there are no parking zones, especially if it’s raining or a little bit of a drizzle. It makes it hard for them. They cancel or reschedule," says Chris Garcia, CEO of Sports Performance.

His businesses was flooded during the big storm in January. It was also flooded a year before. He says the damage was more than 40 thousand dollars.

"Clients have been with us for two or three years now. This is the second flooding that has happened to our business. For them it’s just safer if they say, you know what it is going to rain tomorrow. I will just cancel my appointment," said Garcia.

Garcia needs any help he can get. ABC 10 News Anchor Aaron Dickens helped him and his wife with the application for the city’s small business grant program.

The city says up to $2,500 will be given to each applicant who qualifies or a total of $5,000 if you are in a Promise Zone or Opportunity Zone.

"We were really excited about this year. We were launching new products like stretch therapy. All the new hires we brought on for these services. Now we have to support them and that payroll," he added.

ABC 10 News will be tracking his application. We will let you know if and when he gets the money.

The deadline to apply is February 27th. The city says eligible businesses will be reimbursed in the next two to four weeks.

Click here to apply:

https://www.sandiego.gov/economic-development/about/emergencyresponsegrant