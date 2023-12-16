Local military families in need receive holiday gifts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 200 military families received gift-filled bags this holiday season, thanks to generous sponsors.

Car after car arrived at the Support The Enlisted Project (STEP), where they were welcomed with cheerful faces and a dash of holiday spirit. STEP is a local nonprofit focused on assisting junior enlisted and transitioning veteran families facing financial crises.

"It's exhilarating. My daughter is very excited to see Santa and R2-D2 elf, so very happy, very excited," said Bryce Frost.

Bryce Frost and his family were among the enlisted families that community sponsors adopted to make their holiday special.

"It really does make the difference for the enlisted. Like I said, I just recently came off of sea command, so I lost about $700 in sea pay," Frost said. "So, these extra gifts this year are really going to help my family."

It was an all-hands-on-deck effort, with volunteers sorting items and partnering with local nonprofits to distribute essentials.

"Military families already face unique challenges that just add to the stress of financial burdens," said Tracy Owens.

The holiday distribution is just part of what Support The Enlisted Project does.

It also provides emergency financial assistance - something it says has seen increased demand.

"I know that our social workers have been working around the clock on cases for our emergency financial assistance program during the month of December," said Owens. "They were able to close over 100 cases this month alone."

