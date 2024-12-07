Spirit Airlines ends direct flights from San Diego to Sacramento

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ever since Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy in November, it has been cutting routes in Southern California. ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens takes a closer look at how the airline's removal of the route between San Diego and Sacramento could impact prices.

The bright, yellow planes are easy to spot near the airport. One loyal Spirit passenger loved to fly from America's Finest City to the state capital.

"I like Spirit so much. I can travel out of a backpack," says Jaden Crosson. "I don't need to get extra luggage. My girlfriend is a bit different."

That's Spirit's business model: The less luggage you have, the cheaper it is.

Crosson flies on the direct flight between the two airports often.

"I have seen $39, up to $55 for the flight. The luggage is going to be $55 if I add a checked bag," he says.

But this week, Spirit officially ended its direct flight from San Diego to Sacramento.

Dickens checked out the alternatives, like Southwest.

The cheapest flights for December were $99 each way. When you get into January, that goes down to $49.

But those prices could go up.

"The problem is, when a low-cost competitor ends a route like that, the remaining airlines can raise prices. It does reduce the competitive landscape, and that is not great for consumers," says Clint Henderson, the managing editor for The Points Guy.

Henderson has been tracking Spirit's flights since the company filed for bankruptcy last month. He says low-cost carriers are getting more expensive.

This week, Frontier Airlines announced it would offer first-class seats.

"You are seeing a real big shakeup among the low-cost carriers and I think we still have a long way to go to see that market stabilize," he says.

But when it comes to Spirit, Crosson is staying positive.

"It is nice to have a cheaper flight, so I am hoping Spirit can come out and do something to keep things going on for them," he says.

So at the end of the day, Crosson says he will either hit the road or take another airline, like Southwest.

ABC 10News has reached out to Spirit Airlines several times for comment on this story, but we have not heard back.