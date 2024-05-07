'Spin Against Stigma': Cycling class raising mental health awareness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. ABC 10News is spotlighting two San Diegans who are sharing their own mental health stories and how a workout class on Wednesday just might save a life.

“One of the saddest things was thinking I would never teach again…that’s probably what broke me the most,” said Jeannine Coulter.

Coulter is the general manager and an instructor at CycleBar in San Elijo Hills. She says it is a dream she once thought was lost.

“I was an active addict for 15 years. In those last five years, I was homeless or in and out of jails,” Coulter said.

Coulter says she was battling a heroin addiction and that it was the fitness community that helped her on her road to recovery.

“The fitness community…it pairs so well with anyone on a mental health wellness or recovery journey. That’s why I’m so passionate about bringing the two together,” Coulter said. “The men and women at that studio that I started at saved my life.”

Coulter is now partnering with Benji Fucanan to help other San Diegans in need.

“2016…in Carlsbad, I attempted suicide,” Fucanan shared. “I was lost…I was hopeless.”

Fucanan works at the Gooden Center — a non-profit dedicated to helping those facing addiction and mental health challenges.

“Faith, treatment and fellowship…together that got me sober, and seven years later, I’m living a life I didn't think was possible,” said Buchanan.

After meeting each other, Fucanan and Coulter decided to join forces. On Wednesday this week, they will host a special charity ride at CycleBar in San Elijo Hills called “Spin Against Stigma.”

Proceeds will benefit the Gooden Center, and they say mental health resources, specialists and information will be available on-site.

“I’m so grateful to be doing this event because there’s such a stigma around asking for help…I was afraid to ask for help,” said Benji.

Anyone interested in learning more or riding for a good cause is welcome.

You can learn more about the ride here.

