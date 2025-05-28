Spill blocks multiple I-15 lanes in Mission Valley area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A spill of an unknown substance on Interstate 15 in the Mission Valley area blocked multiple lanes and caused a major traffic backup Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a spill on northbound I-15 near the Friars Road exit. The material was described by the CHP as a muddy grease, and the incident prompted a response from a cleanup crew.

Three left lanes were shut down as crews worked through the morning to clean the affected roadway.

As of 11 a.m., the lanes remained closed due to the cleanup, according to the CHP.

The circumstances that led to the spill were unknown.