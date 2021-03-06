Speeding car crashes in Miramar Ranch North, passenger injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was hospitalized this morning with a fractured right leg he sustained in a high-speed crash in the Miramar Ranch North area.

At 6:05 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2018 Toyota Prius was speeding eastbound in the 10900 block of Spring Canyon Road when he veered off the street at the intersection with Scripps Ranch Road, struck a boulder and a tree and came to rest about 50 feet off the road, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

The front passenger sustained a fractured right femur and was taken to a hospital. The driver had a complaint of pain and a rear passenger was not hurt, Buttle said.

No arrest was immediately reported.