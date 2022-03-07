Special election ballots for 80th Assembly District on the way to voters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Registrar of Voters announced Monday nearly 250,000 ballots are on their way to eligible registered voters for the April 5 special primary election for Assembly District 80.

The district covers portions of southern San Diego County and includes parts of the cities of Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

The special election is to fill Lorena Gonzalez's seat for the remainder of the current term ending in December. Even though recent redistricting changed Assembly district borders, the boundaries used when the term began will determine who can vote to fill the seat to complete the term.

Gonzalez resigned from the seat in January to take a leadership position at the California Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. She represented the district for eight years.

This will be the first special election conducted under the Voter's Choice Act. Under the act, every active registered voter will automatically receive a ballot in the mail.

Eligible voters can vote from home and return ballots through the mail -- no postage needed -- or to one of the registrar's official ballot drop- box locations, or at any vote center in the district.

Some ballot drop-box locations and the Registrar of Voters office will be closed on March 31 in observance of Cesar Chavez Day.

Starting March 26, five vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Election Day, April 5, when nine vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can find a ballot drop box or vote center location inside the official ballot packet, in the voter information pamphlet or online at sdvote.com.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.