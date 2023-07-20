SpaceX rocket launches from Vandenberg SFB, spacecraft seen in San Diego skies

(KSBY) — A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday night, and some in San Diego County were able to see the spacecraft in the evening sky.

The rocket lifted off at its scheduled launch time of 9:09 p.m. from the Space Force base in Santa Barbara County.

Many San Diegans shot video and took photos of the rocket as it passed over the county.

The rocket will carry 15 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX officials.

Following stage separation, 9 minutes after liftoff, SpaceX landed the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This was the booster's 10th flight.

The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but the launch was aborted.

ABC 10News contributed to this report