Southwestern College students share varying opinions on presidential election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There are no red or blue sides in Phil Saenz Polisci 101 class, just grey area.

"Whether you believe it or like it, you have to give him credit," Saenz said.

Saenz has been teaching at Southwestern College for 34 years. I got a lesson from him on how to lead political discussions after a contentious presidential election. Saenz starts by asking a thought-provoking question, and giving space for differing opinions.

Thursday's class centered around why Kamala Harris lost.

"People feel alienated by these far-left liberal ideas," one student said.

"I think people may believe that with the history of Biden and Israel and all the tension. In the event of an escalation, he'd be a better candidate to solve that," another student said.

He provokes students to analyze and debate their beliefs, referring to data to guide them in the right direction.

"I'm not saying that abortion wasn't important, but if you look at the exit polls - one of the things you saw was the economy."

Saenz tells his students that the best way to learn is to listen. He says that's what makes them comfortable sharing their beliefs.

"I think Trump heavily addressed the problems going on in America," one student said.

"I voted for her because of abortion rights," said another.

This classroom a microcosm of what could exist across the United States.