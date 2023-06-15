Southwestern College holding 1st-ever binational graduation ceremony in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Southwestern College will host a binational graduation ceremony in Tijuana for the first time ever this year, giving students an opportunity to share their moment with loved ones in Mexico.

Elizabeth Mendoza Ortega, who had to cross the border from Tijuana without a car just to make it to her classes, is thrilled her family can see her shine on her big day.

Throughout her life, Ortega has always dealt with struggles.

"There’s a voice inside of you that gives the self-doubt, saying 'I’m not worth it,'” Ortega says.

Thoughts she had to push away, as she vowed to provide a better life for her two young girls.

"I got scared that I wasn’t going to have a career for my kids to look for something in the future," she says.

Her dream was to become a social worker for a hospital, and work with kids with special needs.

In order to get there, she needed an education.

"I always dreamed of going to school, but I never thought I was going to finish," she says.

Ortega pursued that path at Southwestern College, but getting her degree wasn’t going to be easy. Not only did she make it to school from Tijuana without a car, she did it all while working full time to make ends meet.

“I would literally wake up at 1 in the morning just to cross the to be here by 7 or 8 just to come to class,” she says.

And when she felt like giving up, she thought about the battle she had already fought.

"For 20 years, I was in my drug addiction. I’ve been sober now for six years," she says. "For me... if I feel like it’s not too late for me, it’s not too late for anyone."

And Ortega didn’t just get her degree — she excelled, earning scholarships and awards along the way. Something she celebrated at her graduation a few weeks ago at Southwestern College. But on that special day, something was missing: Her family in Tijuana, who couldn’t cross the border.

“I missed my husband. I missed the family that I built. I’m very blessed that this school is taking the initiative to have the people who aren’t able to be here to come and celebrate with us our accomplishments," Ortega says.

Ortega says she’ll cherish the moment forever.

“I’m very excited that the future looks like it has a light at the end of the tunnel," she says.