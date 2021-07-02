Southwest Little League targeted by vandals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Southwest Little League, which is in the Nestor area of the South Bay, is in All-Star mode right now. However, fresh off a District 42 Intermediate Championship, the players and coaches showed up to theIR field on Monday, only to find it covered in graffiti.

"A bunch of graffiti which you know is kind of sad since we just came off a real high. That is what we got to come home to," says league President Robert Lewis.

The fields were heavily tagged from the concession stand and bathrooms, to storage containers and fencing. Lewis attributes the graffiti to an area gang.

"It's the Del Sols which is a rival gang of the Nestor area of San Ysidro. Like I said, it's a hop skip and a jump away from our area, so they were definitely in the rival territory and they didn't get word that we are off limits obviously."

The fields are not a total fix, but they have been able to paint over the damage at about a cost of $200. Lewis says while it's inconvenient, money is not the problem.

"We've got some money. We don't have Sweetwater Valley money or Eastlake money, but we are doing what we can do. But to us, that's $200 dollars we could have spent on the kids."

Lewis gives a big thanks to the Southwest Little League community who volunteered their time for clean up as well as donations. Next up. the league plans on re-painting their logo, and getting sensor motion lights for the concession area.