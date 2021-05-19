Southwest High School senior headed to Harvard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Southwest High School senior Azul Marmolejo is a real go-getter and loves to be involved. She is Co-President of MECHA Club, Co-President of the American Cancer Society Club, and Vice President of the First Gen Scholars Club. She says it's all about creating an impact in the community.

"I focus most of my attention in health clubs, and also Latina advocacy clubs. It is just a way to give back to my community and learn from my peers."

In the classroom, she carries a 4.6-grade point average which earned her valedictorian honors for the class of 2021.

"I'm proud that all the hard work I put in has paid off. But it's also a great responsibility, and it's a responsibility I'm proud to take on because I'm doing this for myself, my family, and my community."

While accomplishing all this, she continues to help her family each Saturday at the Spring Valley swap meet

"It is my responsibility to also help at home because in a way, their sacrifices were for us, for my siblings and I to have these opportunities."

Now Azul has received the opportunity of a lifetime, as she has been accepted to Harvard. She will be the first in her family to go to college.

"I was this close to fainting. My whole family was there, and we were all screaming, jumping, crying, and everything combined."

Azul applied to 17 universities and colleges and admits that Harvard wasn't really the plan.

"I didn't think Harvard was even a possibility, and now it is as it's about to be my reality."

At Harvard, she plans to study molecular and cellular biology and aspires to one day become a cardiovascular surgeon