Southwest Airlines to expand Honolulu flights, add service to Maui

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beginning Sunday, Southwest Airlines will begin daily nonstop service to Kahului, Maui via Kahului Airport from San Diego International Airport with a second daily flight beginning June 27, it was announced Friday.

Also beginning Sunday, Southwest Airlines will add a second daily flight to Honolulu.

"Southwest Airlines continues to grow its presence at San Diego International Airport and we are thankful for the new flights to Maui and added a daily flight to Honolulu," said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO. "Hawaii and Southern California are popular vacation destinations, both offering an abundance of outdoor recreation opportunities.

"We anticipate the new service will be popular for both Hawaiians looking to come to the mainland and San Diegans looking for a domestic tropical vacation experience," Becker continued.

Voted "Best Island in the U.S." by Conde Nast Traveler, Maui is home to quaint towns, farms and picturesque sunrises and sunsets. Honolulu is the capital of Hawaii and offers fine dining, shopping, historic landmarks, hiking and the world-famous Waikiki Beach.

For available flight days and times, go to southwest.com.