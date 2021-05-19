Southwest Airlines to expand Hawaii service from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Southwest Airlines will expand service to Hawaii from San Diego International Airport by adding nonstop service to three Hawaiian cities and expand its Honolulu service from one to two flights daily, starting next month.

Flights to Kahului on Maui will begin June 6, and to Kona on the "big island" of Hawaii and Lihue on Kauai on June 27.

"With Southwest Airlines' added flights, San Diego International Airport now has more service to Hawaii than we've ever had in the past," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We expect these flights to be very popular as people continue to visit destinations that can offer an abundance of outdoor recreation."

Passengers traveling to Hawaii are encouraged to review the state's Safe Travels Hawaii program which includes a pre-travel testing program, the mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form and temperature screening upon arrival. Passengers are also encouraged to review Southwest's COVID-19 travel recommendations and procedures.

To view the latest schedules, fares and flight times, visit southwest.com.