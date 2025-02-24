Southwest Airlines to add flight to Fresno Yosemite Airport from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - This fall, Southwest Airlines will begin offering twice-daily flights between San Diego International Airport and Fresno Yosemite International Airport, it was announced.

The flights begin Oct. 2 and will operate from Phase 1A of the New Terminal 1, scheduled to open in September.

Additionally, in October, Southwest will expand service to Tampa, Florida from once a week on Saturdays to five days a week on Thursdays through Mondays. Four seasonal routes to Colorado Springs, Colorado; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee; and San José Del Cabo, Mexico will extend to the October schedule.

"The announcement of these new routes from our New T1 is extremely exciting as we work towards the opening of the first phase," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We look forward to welcoming travelers into our new terminal as they experience it for the first time.

"We are also enormously grateful to our partnering airlines and loyal customers who have supported us during the construction of the New T1."

According to the airport authority, phase 1A of the New T1 will offer 19 gates when it opens this summer and 30 total when Phase 1B opens in 2028.

Southwest Airlines will operate at 1A along with Frontier, Sun Country, Spirit, JetBlue, Allegiant and Breeze Airways. Air Canada and WestJet will begin operations in early 2026. Delta Air Lines will join when Phase 1B opens in 2028.

