Southwest flights resume after technical issues ground flights in San Diego, across US

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Southwest Airlines flights in and out of San Diego International Airport, and across the U.S., were delayed Tuesday morning due to a technical issue, prompting a nationwide ground stop.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration’s Twitter account stated, “Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures. Please contact Southwest Airlines for more.”

In response to a customer tweet, Southwest tweeted, "Technical errors are unexpected and inconvenient for all, and you have our sincere apologies."

As of 7:45 a.m., San Diego International Airport’s Flight Status website showed dozens of Southwest arrivals and departures as “DELAYED.”

By 8:10 a.m., the FAA provided this update on their Twitter account: This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems. At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue. The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed.”

The airline said in a statement, “Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure. Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.”