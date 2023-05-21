Southern California post offices hold 'Superbloom' passport fairs

As Southern California is experiencing beautiful superblooms across the region, the U.S. Postal Service wanted to join in on the fun.

A total of 17 post offices in San Diego, San Bernardino and Imperial counties hosted a "superbloom" passport fair on Saturday, giving people the chance to go through the highly coveted application process.

Now that COVID-19 travel concerns have largely subsided, Southern California residents are eager to travel again. The passport application process has a large backlog because of high demand.