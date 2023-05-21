Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southern California post offices hold 'Superbloom' passport fairs

Post offices throughout San Diego County held a passport fair to expedite the process for people excited to travel internationally.
superbloom event as united states post office
Posted at 10:16 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 02:00:19-04

As Southern California is experiencing beautiful superblooms across the region, the U.S. Postal Service wanted to join in on the fun.

A total of 17 post offices in San Diego, San Bernardino and Imperial counties hosted a "superbloom" passport fair on Saturday, giving people the chance to go through the highly coveted application process.

Now that COVID-19 travel concerns have largely subsided, Southern California residents are eager to travel again. The passport application process has a large backlog because of high demand.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!