Southcrest woman ‘prays everyday’ to get FEMA money

“FEMA helped me out. They are wonderful. I really appreciate it,” said Sukhui Rorholm.

Over the past 2 months Sukhui has been writing letters to FEMA by hand. Also in the pile of paperwork are photos, receipts and proof she has owned her home for 40 years.

“This is the most difficult thing I have ever done in my life. So much hard work,” said Sukhui.

Speaking of hard work, she is also helping her contractor rebuild her home.

“I am sanding the doors, doing detail work. I used to have a paint and janitorial business,” said Sukhui.

Sukhui is from South Korea. She met her husband there. He was in the U.S. Navy. Then they moved to Southcrest and raised their family.

“I have so many memories. I babysit my grandchildren here too,” she added.

Sukhui says she hasn’t decided if she will sell her home.

“I don’t know right now. I need to fix everything and come back home. Everyone loves me here. I have many friends and neighbors. We are so close,” she added.

Something she says would be difficult to give up.