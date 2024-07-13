Southcrest neighborhood await San Diego to clean up overgrown canals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Southcrest residents are calling on the city hall to clear overgrown vegetation in the canals that caused severe flood damage during January storms.

A recent poll indicates that many San Diegans believe city officials haven't done enough to assist the community.

"I've lived here now going on 21 years. We had floods from heavy rains," said Armstrong Ramirez. "It was literally a river flowing through here. We had cars and trucks swept away."

Ramirez's home is a short walk from the canal that flooded at the corner of 38th and Alpha streets. He is concerned that the overgrowth could lead to a fire or cause flooding again if city crews don't address the issue.

"We have a lot of dried brush. You know, what happens if that catches fire?" he said.

Earlier this week, city officials told ABC 10News they were looking into the problem after residents reported inaction.

On Friday, the company reached out to the city for an update. City officials declined to comment but issued a statement.

"The City is working to get crews out to address areas with overgrown vegetation on City property," said Tara Lewis, a spokeswoman for the City of San Diego.

Ramirez isn't alone in being unhappy with the city's response.

A 10 News/Union-Tribune poll found that nearly half of the respondents said the city needs to do more to help people like Ramirez, and 62% said the city needs to do more to prepare for future storms.

Ramirez said the city needs to step up and clean the canals.

"Hopefully they learned something and will do their job for the future of this community so it doesn't reoccur," he said.