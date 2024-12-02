Southcrest incident involving possible Molotov cocktails under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Authorities are investigating after objects believed to be homemade Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Southcrest home early Monday morning.

San Diego Police officers and Fire-Rescue crews were called to the 3600 block of Birch Street at around 1:45 a.m. in response to reported explosions in the neighborhood.

The devices sparked a couple of small fires, but officers put them out with extinguishers before firefighters arrived.

Police at the scene said they believe two homes may have been targeted.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to assist in the investigation.

A possible motive and suspect description were not available.