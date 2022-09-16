Southbound SR-125 to be closed at SR-94 for 3 nights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A stretch of state Route 125 at state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area will be shut down starting Sunday night, Caltrans officials announced.
Officials with the agency said a project involving the replacement of a bridge joint assembly will force the closure of southbound SR-125 at SR-94 on Sunday, Sept. 18; Monday, Sept. 19; and Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The closure will be in effect from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. each of those three nights.
Caltrans provided the following information for anyone traveling in the area on the affected nights:
- Motorists headed southbound on SR-125 will need to connect to westbound SR-94, then southbound Interstate 805 (I-805), then to eastbound State Route 54 (SR-54) and connect to southbound or northbound SR-125.
- Motorists on westbound on SR-94 headed to southbound SR-125 will need to exit at Lemon Grove Avenue, head south on Lemon Grove Avenue to the eastbound SR-94 entrance, then connect to southbound SR-125.