Southbound SR-125 to be closed at SR-94 for 3 nights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A stretch of state Route 125 at state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area will be shut down starting Sunday night, Caltrans officials announced.

Officials with the agency said a project involving the replacement of a bridge joint assembly will force the closure of southbound SR-125 at SR-94 on Sunday, Sept. 18; Monday, Sept. 19; and Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The closure will be in effect from 11 p.m.-5 a.m. each of those three nights.

Caltrans provided the following information for anyone traveling in the area on the affected nights:

Motorists headed southbound on SR-125 will need to connect to westbound SR-94, then southbound Interstate 805 (I-805), then to eastbound State Route 54 (SR-54) and connect to southbound or northbound SR-125.