South Bay sisters grow plant-based food sauce business during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A South Bay plant-based food sauce business continues to grow past the pandemic.

ABC 10News introduced you to Sistry Foods in 2021 when Daphne Khairo, Diane Zoura, and Darlene Zoura began their sauce company.

As the story goes, Darlene and Diane both developed food allergies and Daphne's daughter was born with an egg allergy. After trying multiple sauces, they found most had egg, sugar, dairy, or weren't tasty. So Darlene created her own chili chipotle sauce that was a hit with friends and family that met their dietary restrictions. The rest, as they say, was history.

