South Bay residents receive info about upcoming CDC Health Assessment

For years, ABC 10News has heard from South Bay residents raising concerns about raw sewage overflow from Mexico and its harmful effects on people living in the area.

Now — the CDC is getting involved.

According to county officials, more than 6,000 homes in South Bay neighborhoods will find a flyer on their door with information about an upcoming health assessment.

“Just letting them know that, hey, we’re coming through and not to be worried and if your house is getting selected, please participate in this interview,” said Seema Shah, Interim Deputy Public Health Officer.

Shah explains it’s part of a new collaboration between the county and the CDC to ask residents questions about their physical health, mental health, finances, and environment.

The county says while 6,000 homes in the area will receive these flyers, only 210 households will be selected at random for the formal survey which will take place on October 17th through 19th.

Officials are urging those selected to take part.

“It’s really a very comprehensive interview,” said Shah. “This is how we make change…this is how we impact and communicate back to the community that we are indeed listening.”

